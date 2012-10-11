BeoVision 11 is B&O's first Smart TV

Bang & Olufsen has unveiled its first internet-connected TV in the form of the BeoVision 11.

The Full HD, 3D-friendly television has a 200Hz LED-based LCD Screen and double-sided LED backlighting.

The 360-degree automatic picture control also sets brightness and contrast based on the ambient light in the room, while you can also use dedicated picture modes for watching films and gaming so you have the best set up for the subject matter.

HbbTV

As for the internet connectivity, the BeoVision 11 supports HbbTV – otherwise known as hybrid broadband TV, a European standard for smart TVs which B&O reckons future-proofs the set.

It uses DLNA so you can easily stream stuff from your phone, as well as offering an Ethernet port, two USB ports, six HDMI sockets, dedicated cabinet space for Apple TV boxes and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The BeoVision 11 comes in 40-inch, 46-inch and 55-inch screen sizes, with a choice of six different fabric colours to cover the speaker set at the front.