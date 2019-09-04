TalkTalk Business gets new MD

Former Vodafone and Virgin Media executive Jonathan Kini has been named the new Managing Director of TalkTalk Business.

Kini, who is also an advisor to the Bank of England, was most recently CEO of Drax’s Consumer Business.

He replaces Kristine Olsen-Chapman and will report directly to TalkTalk CEO Tristia Harrison.

TalkTalk Business

“We’re delighted to have Jonathan join the TalkTalk Business leadership team. Jonathan’s breadth of business experience, knowledge and drive for team success makes him ideally placed to ensure TalkTalk Business continues to go from strength to strength,” she said.

TalkTalk Business was once the country’s fastest growing telecoms business, offering broadband, fibre and Ethernet services. A £175 million deal to sell its direct B2B operations to Daisy group fell through last year.

“TalkTalk Business is truly at the forefront of the UK’s telecoms industry and has immense scope for continued growth,” said Kini. “I’m joining at an incredibly exciting time as the business steams ahead with its investment and commitment to a full fibre future. I look forward to driving this movement while keeping our partners firmly at the heart of every decision we make.”

Harrison’s tenure as CEO has been marked by a desire for the company to return to its challenger roots. It is also investing significantly in fibre infrastructure and is looking for partners to help fund its FibreNation venture.

The firm’s headquarters are also moving from London to Salford, where Kini will be based full-time.