5 useful Windows 10 features that small businesses will love

Pick Windows 10 Pro over Windows 10 Home and you get extra business features that will give you better security and connectivity, as well as the improved performance and battery life of Windows 10. The new OS even takes up a little less space on disk than Windows 8.1…

But beware – there are some things you might think will be useful for business that don't work quite the way you think. Windows 10 comes with the free universal Office apps, which are simple, touch-friendly versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote that are designed for editing on the go. But if you're using them for business, you need to make sure you also have a business licence for Office 365 (and as with Office for iPad, you'll need that licence to unlock some of the features).

Similarly the integrated OneDrive client will make syncing files with the OneDrive for Business service easier, but the offline sync model is more complicated in Windows 8.1, and the OneDrive features won't be ready until later in the year. In this article, we're going to look at the Windows 10 tools and features you'll find useful for business, without those drawbacks.