'Delay' is a new feature in Windows 10

While Windows Insiders are currently on the official 10130 build of Windows 10, a leaked version of Microsoft's forthcoming operating system with a higher build number is unofficially circulating on the internet with new features.

The most notable features discovered in Windows 10 build 10134 include the ability to delay or postpone future Windows 10 build updates as well as an updated snipping tool.

Even though build 10134 may seem more advanced than what's available to Windows Insiders, it isn't even the latest build of Windows 10. Earlier this week, Gabriel Aul, general manager of the data and fundamental teams at Microsoft's Operating Systems Group (OSG), posted screenshots on Twitter revealing that his team is using build 10136. Aul used the screenshots to highlight that Windows 10 is backward-compatible with legacy software, showing that the modern OS can run an instance of the Word application from Microsoft's Office 95 suite.

Focusing on squashing bugs

Those expecting radical changes and new features with future Windows Insider Preview builds will be disappointed. As Windows 10 is nearing its commercial launch on July 29, Aul and his team recently revealed that Microsoft is changing its focus with the Insider Preview builds.

Instead of focusing on launching flashy new features, Microsoft is now focused on fixing bugs and fine-tuning the performance of the OS.

"From here on out you'll see fewer big feature changes from build to build, and more tuning, tweaking, stabilizing, and polishing," Aul wrote in a blog post when Insider Preview build 10122 debuted.

The ability to delay updates is an important selling point for businesses, and the feature's debut on build 10134 may indicate that Microsoft is turning its attention to enterprise customers.

With Windows 10 Enterprise, Microsoft will give IT administrators the flexibility to decide when to roll out new features to business users. Although security updates and bug fixes will still be available to users to keep systems secure, IT managers can delay the deployment of new features for as long as ten years.

It's still unclear at this time whether Windows 10 Enterprise will launch at the same time as the consumer versions of Windows 10.

Windows 10 launch

Microsoft is standardizing on the Windows 10 brand, which will be used on various different products from PCs and tablets to Xbox and mobile as well as the Internet of Things (IoT), ATMs, wearables like HoloLens and more.

During the first year of launch – through July 29 of next year – Microsoft is offering the OS as a free upgrade for existing owners of Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1. If you're building a new PC and don't have an existing license, or if you're upgrading from a version of Windows prior to Windows 7, Windows 10 starts at $119 (£78, AU$156) for the Home edition and $199 (£131, AU$262) for the Professional version. Home users looking to upgrade to the Professional edition will have to pay $99 (£65, AU$130) for the Windows 10 Pro Pack.

For those migrating from Windows 8.1, Windows 10 will arrive with a new Start menu, a seamless way to switch between tablet and laptop modes with Continuum for those using a hybrid notebook, Microsoft Edge browser, universal apps and Cortana integration.

Source: WinBeta