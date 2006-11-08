London Apple store snubs iTunes 7

Apple has been slow to install new iTunes software in stores

The Macs in Apple's Regent Street store aren't running the latest version of the company's iTunes software. The latest iTunes, version 7 , was released on 12 September.

iTunes 7 came under fire for several bugs and poor performance. These issues have largely since been addressed with further updates.

We made the somewhat surprising discovery in a routine poke around of the company's in-store Macs earlier today.

When we undocked and then re-docked the attached iPod, the machines moaned that they required iTunes 7, and didn't have it installed.

The oversight puts the company in a rather amusing situation, especially since an on-screen message asks you to install iTunes 7 from the supplied CD. Cost-cutting Apple no longer supplies iTunes on a CD; you have to download it.

Oops.