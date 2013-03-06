Nokia lobbies for Instagram on Windows Phone with new social app

How badly does Nokia want Instagram on its Windows Phone handsets? Apparently bad enough to create an app with the purpose of spreading the word by aping the very product it hopes to bring on board.

Windows Phone Central reported Tuesday that Nokia released #2InstaWithLove, a Windows Phone app for sharing Instagram-style photos to users' social networks.

But there's a little more to it: images processed with the app automatically add a #2InstaWithLove hashtag as part of a campaign to get Instagram's attention.

Instagram, for those who live outside the internet, is the wildly popular social network dedicated to photo sharing first made popular on the iPhone that's now nearly ubiquitous, though clearly with a few notable holdouts.

Show your support

While there are several apps already available on Windows Phone for adding Polaroid-style filters to photos, none come with the pedigree of Instagram.

"Many of you have asked when Instagram will be coming to Windows Phone, and the #2InstaWithLove app was created as a way for you to have your voice heard," Nokia's app description read.

"It's all about showing Instagram just how passionate the Windows Phone community is - so be creative, have fun and be sure to share your favorite photos with us using a social network of your choice."

It remains to be seen if Nokia's clever campaign will finally spark the interest of Instagram, which now boasts 100 million active users a month.