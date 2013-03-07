Microsoft might update first-party Windows 8 apps sooner than you think

Users of Windows 8 and Windows RT have worried that Microsoft would wait for the operating systems' scheduled "Blue" update to improve its first-party apps, but a new report may to lay those fears to rest.

ZDNet learned, thanks to sources, that Microsoft could update first-party Windows 8/RT apps like Mail, Calendar, Music, and Games as soon as this month.

Updates to those apps would likely arrive as separate tweaks and improvements, not a full system-wide update like the Blue updates we've been hearing about.

If that's the case, then Windows users disappointed with the state of Microsoft's internally developed apps could soon find some relief.

Opening the suggestions box

According to ZDNet, Microsoft is well aware that many Windows 8 and Windows RT users are unhappy with the first-party Mail and Music apps.

At this point, Microsoft's own employees are reportedly using updated and improved versions of these apps that could be released soon.

The updates, if and when ready for the public at large, should be released via the Windows Store.

I'm blue

Blue is the reported codename for Microsoft's upcoming update to Windows 8, Windows RT and a host of other products, including Windows Phone 8.

The update will add improved search functions and various UI tweaks, according to numerous reports.

Rumor has it Blue could hit Windows users as soon as this summer.