Solar-power generating sunglasses

Concerned about using up oil-fuelled power and speeding up the destruction of the rainforests?

If so, these solar-powered glasses to power up your iPod or PSP on-the-go may well be the solution for you!

These SIG or "Self-Energy Converting Sunglasses" lenses contain dye solar cells, which suck up energy from the sun's rays and converts it to iPod-friendly power. Simple!

Infinite Energy: SIG

Merely plug your iPod into the power jack at the back of the frame and you need never run out of entertainment on the beach ever again.

The dye solar cell is described by the SIG's designers Hyun-Joong Kim & Kwang-Seok Jeong as "cheap organic dye [used with] nano technology [providing] cheap but high energy efficiency."

No word as yet on a commercial release or pricing, but we'll be sure to let you know if and when they are available in a Specsavers near you!