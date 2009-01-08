Sony bloats Memory Stick capacity to 16GB

On any other day, the fact that Sony's newest Memory Stick now has a massive 16GB capacity would be cause for celebration.

But compare it to the 2 Terabyte potential of SDXC technology and even 16GB starts to look a little puny.

Nevertheless, Sony's new Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo HX will be ideal for Sony's camcorders and cameras.

Speedy file transfer

Read/write times are 20MB per second and 15MB per second respectively – three times faster than the PRO-Duo. Sony claims that 3,000 photos can be copied across in around three minutes.

"The rise of compact Full HD camcorders like the forthcoming Sony Handycam range will drive demand for high-capacity Memory Sticks," says Sony.

"Really large memory reserves are great to have for conventional compact digital cameras too: imagine going on holiday and just never bothering about running out of space.

"However you look at it, the age of high capacity flash memory is here – and the Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo HX is leading the charge."