Sync Solver lets you finally sync your Fitbit with Apple Health

There's a bit of an elephant in the room with Fitbit and Apple these days. Despite the two companies saying they've got a great relationship, Fitbit's devices still don't support Apple's Health app.

However, a new app called Sync Solver for Fitbit has appeared on the App Store offering the service that neither Apple nor Fitbit want to provide on their own. The app will let you sync ten different pieces of data from your Fitbit Flex or Fitbit Charge, including the usual steps, calories and distance.

Unfortunately, the developer warns that there's no way to disable step counting from the iPhone itself, so you're likely to see twice as many steps as you've taken because it's being measured by both the handset and the Fitbit.

Whether Apple and Fitbit will reach an accord in the near future remains a mystery. Still, with Apple pulling all Fitbit products from its online store and the Apple Watch and Fitbit Surge waiting around the corner things could get worse before they get better.

Via: 9to5Mac