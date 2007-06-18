Now you can download your iTunes music faster

iTunes downloads will be faster with the Swarmcast app

Your iTunes downloads could be quicker in future. Streaming specialist Swarmcast has released an application to accelerate the iTunes download mechanism.

According to Reuters , Swarmcast's technology can speed up iTunes downloads by up to 10 times. Called the Autobahn Accelerator, it uses a technology called multi-source to deliver faster downloads through multiple servers.

"This is all about being able to bring a cable or satellite television-type of experience to folks watching video over the internet," Swarmcast founder Justin Chapweske told Reuters.

The tech doesn't just work with music either - it'll also work with the video downloads provided by iTunes.