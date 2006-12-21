JVC's new MiniDV camcorder: the GR-D750

The JVC GR-D750 camcorder is currently only available in Japan

JVC Japan has launched a new entry-level camcorder. The GR-D750 is a aimed at first-time camcorder buyers and comes with the largest zoom in its class.

The MiniDV model sports a 34x optical zoom (for high quality close-ups), and a 200x digital zoom. Its 1/6-inch CCD should ensure adequate colour reproduction

It takes a leaf from its hard-drive camcorder cousin, the JVC Everio , and replaces the previous model's push-button control with a joystick next to its 2.7-inch LCD.

It also has a f2.0 - 4.7 lens, a battery power indicator and an electronic image stabiliser to reduce camera shake.

The GR-D750 has an AV output for playing back footage through a TV, as well as a DV input/output so you can transfer your video to a PC for editing.

No details on a UK release or pricing yet, although we expect to see a PAL-friendly version early in the New Year.