Windows Phone 7 games portfolio to be 'bigger than Xbox 360'

Microsoft has told TechRadar that it is aiming to offer more games with Windows Phone 7 at launch than it did on the Xbox 360.

Kevin Unangst, senior global director for Games for Windows, told us that the kinds of games that have been wildly successful will make up the core of the Xbox experience on Windows Phone 7 handsets:

"We're going to have a launch portfolio of games that's bigger than the one we had with the Xbox 360.

"We're fully thinking of [this platform] as a games console. Games like Fruit Ninja will be important, harnessing a number of features like access to friends and connecting to other Xbox Live users"

Unangst also pointed out that this is just the first stage in the development of Xbox on Windows Phone handsets, with cool new functionality being discussed:

"We've talked about the possibility in the future to use DLNA to use your Windows Phone as a companion screen [where additional content would be displayed alongside the main game].

"And it could be that one day you pay a simple price and get the same game in various forms on multiple devices - although that won't be coming at launch."