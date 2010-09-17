Microsoft bans blood spurts from Windows Phone 7 apps

Microsoft has published its guidelines for developers looking to create programs for its forthcoming Windows Phone 7 platform.

The main theme seems to be 'squeaky clean' with a particularly stringent focus on banning elements with violence and sexual themes:

"Sex / Nudity – Images that are sexually suggestive or provocative (eg sexually provocative touching, bondage, masturbation); provocative images that reveal nipples, genitals, buttocks, or pubic hair.

"Content that a reasonable person would consider to be adult or borderline adult content (images, text, or audio)."

Realistic violence

The banned content continues:

"Realistic or gratuitous violence, including depictions of the following:

"Decapitation, impaling, blood splatter/blood spurting/blood pooling, or gore. Exploding body parts. Guns/weapons pointed toward user/audience. Strangulation/choking. People or creatures on fire. Cruelty to animals. Audio of humans or animals suffering. Involuntary or physically-resisted sexual interactions with violent or illicit overtones."

However, it appears some gore may be allowed, but developers will have to go through the relevant game certification bodies (ESRB, PEGI, and USK) and the ratings certificate issued supplied with the application.

If you want to see the full list of regulations regarding developing for the Microsoft Windows Phone 7 platform, check out the PDF.

Via Electric Pig