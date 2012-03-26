Apple: our nano-SIM patent will be free for all

Apple is looking to topple opponents in the nano-SIM battle, as it announced it would make its patents freely available if its proposal became the industry standard.

The nano-SIM, already in use in the iPhone 4S and iPhone 4, reduces the size of the SIM card, allowing device manufactures to create smaller and thinner products.

In a letter to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Apple has said if its design is chosen, it would provide "an unequivocal commitment to grant royalty-free licenses to any Apple patents essential to nano-SIM".

Not on our watch

We reported last week that Apple was willing to fight over the nano-SIM technology, with firms such as Nokia arguing that Apple's design is technically flawed and inferior to other options.

A number of firms, including Apple, have pitched their nano-SIM plans to ETSI, all hoping that theirs will be chosen as the industry standard.

The various designs will go head to head later this week in France during the Smart Card Platform Plenary meeting, where we will see if Apple's new free-to-use patent offer goes down favourably with its rivals.

From Foss Patents via SlashGear