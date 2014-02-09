'Action Centre' is the sweet name for the Windows Phone 8.1 Notification Centre

It has been rumoured for a while that the Windows Phone 8.1 update will have a notifications centre to catch-up with iOS and Android and now we know it's going to be an all-action solution.

According to the first leaked screenshots, Microsoft's interpretation of an all encompassing notifications portal will be called the 'Action Centre.'

For a start, isn't that way better than Notifications Centre? Secondly, judging by a 'Microsoft Confidential' email obtained by Winphollowers, it actually looks kinda neat too.

The Action Centre shows applications segregated by icons, while there's also a 'Clear All' option and a chance to access 'All Settings' within the portal.

Intelligently managed

According to the screenshot, and accompanying text, Action Centre is a "central location to surface missed notifications," while apps can "intelligently manage notifications," meaning you can choose which apps you wish to receive them from and silence others.

There's also a toolbar offering quick access to Bluetooth, Driving Mode, Airplane and Wi-Fi settings with a single tap, much like the Android OS.

Windows Phone 8.1 is expected to be detailed at Microsoft's Build conference in San Francisco on April 2.

Via Pocket-Lint