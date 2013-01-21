WIN! One of five devolo dLAN 200 AV Wireless N starter kits

By Networking  

Set up a high-speed powerline and wireless home network quickly and easily

devolo and TechRadar have teamed up to offer five lucky readers the chance to win a dLAN 200 AV Wireless N starter kit worth over £100.

Setting up a high-speed network around the home is made easy using powerline network adapters which can piggy-back signals over your existing mains electrical system when inserted into a conventional plug socket.

Read more: Devolo dLAN 1200 triple+ Starter Kit

devolo adapters currently offer transfer speeds of up to 200MB/s, which is more than enough for distributing high-speed broadband or streaming high-definition video.

If you want wireless networking in another part of the house that your router doesn't cover this is where the Wireless N comes in.

Effectively, it functions as a remote wireless access point with the main Wi-Fi-capable adapter sitting in a plug socket in one room of the house being fed signals from your router in another using an additional adapter provided.

The main adapter has a four-LED status display and a WPS button for setting up an encrypted wireless network. It supports the 802.11n Wi-Fi standard and three Ethernet ports allow for direct cable connection to network compatible kit.

The dLAN 200 AV Wireless N can fix Wi-Fi 'not spots' in and around your home, so obstacles such as thick walls can be tackled. It can even be used to connect a shed, outbuilding or garage space to your home network - anywhere that has an electrical output.

To find out more about the dLAN 200 AV Wireless N or to find more information on all devolo products, visit www.devolo.co.uk.

This competition has now closed. The winners are: Bob Whittaker, Kim Searle, Hannah Igoe, Hannah Vawser and Paul Rice.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

See more Networking news