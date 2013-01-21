WIN! One of five devolo dLAN 200 AV Wireless N starter kits

devolo and TechRadar have teamed up to offer five lucky readers the chance to win a dLAN 200 AV Wireless N starter kit worth over £100.

Setting up a high-speed network around the home is made easy using powerline network adapters which can piggy-back signals over your existing mains electrical system when inserted into a conventional plug socket.

devolo adapters currently offer transfer speeds of up to 200MB/s, which is more than enough for distributing high-speed broadband or streaming high-definition video.

If you want wireless networking in another part of the house that your router doesn't cover this is where the Wireless N comes in.

Effectively, it functions as a remote wireless access point with the main Wi-Fi-capable adapter sitting in a plug socket in one room of the house being fed signals from your router in another using an additional adapter provided.

The main adapter has a four-LED status display and a WPS button for setting up an encrypted wireless network. It supports the 802.11n Wi-Fi standard and three Ethernet ports allow for direct cable connection to network compatible kit.

The dLAN 200 AV Wireless N can fix Wi-Fi 'not spots' in and around your home, so obstacles such as thick walls can be tackled. It can even be used to connect a shed, outbuilding or garage space to your home network - anywhere that has an electrical output.

