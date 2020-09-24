This mobile industry is one characterised by constant change and can never be accused of resting on its laurels. The past 12 months have seen a steady stream of innovative, stylish, and high-quality devices hit the market, making waves and exciting consumers.

The first 5G devices have delivered unprecedented mobile speeds, new form factors have delivered unique experiences, and feature-packed affordable devices have redefined what is possible at a certain price points.

But there can be only one. This category recognises the best new smartphone released between July 1 2019 and March 29 2020.

Our judges chose our winner based on the following criteria

Launched and on sale between July 1 2019 and March 29 2020

Had the highest specifications for the price (on a SIM-free basis)

Best for usability

Best for looks

Excited both customers and retail partners

Our 2020 finalists are:

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei Mate Xs

Motorola Razr

Oneplus 8 Pro

Oppo Find X2 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Sony Xperia 1 II

TCL 10 5G

Congratulations to Motorola Razr, the Hottest New Phone of 2020!

TechRadar’s Phone Editor James Peckham said: “While the Motorola Razr may not be the best phone of the year, it brought a revolutionary new design to the fledgling market of foldable phones. Its unique folding design and built-in nostalgia factor made it one of the most exciting, and therefore hottest, phone launches of the year.”

