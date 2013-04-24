HP's first Chromebook gets priced-up in the UK

It's been three long months since we last heard tell of HP's Pavillion 14 Chromebook but it has finally been given a UK release date and price.

You'll be able to hit up Currys, PC World or the HP Store online to pick up the Chromebook from £249 from today.

HP's keen to stress that the Pavilion 14's 14-inch display is 35 per cent larger than most Chromebooks around, with other crucial measurements including a thickness of under an inch and weight of 1.8kg.

Celerony

You're looking at a standard memory offering of 4GB DDR3, with a 16GB SSD hard drive and Intel Celeron processor.

Port fans will be pleased to hear of the inclusion of HDMI, three USB 2.0 slots and an Ethernet input, as well as a combo headphone/microphone jack.

The Pavilion 14 is running Chrome OS, obviously, so you'll need a robust internet connection but you will also nab 100GB of free Google Drive cloud storage so you can access all your bits and pieces from any device.