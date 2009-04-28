GadgetTrak takes remote mugshots of PC thieves

Anti-theft software specialists GadgetTrak has announced its latest program that takes remote pics of laptop thieves and posts their mugshots for you (and the relevant authorities) to see on Flickr.

PC-Trak for Windows includes location-awareness from Skyhook Wireless' Wi-Fi Positioning System (WPS) in addition to the aforementioned integration with Flickr.

Once you know exactly where your laptop is and have the guilty-as-charged mugshot of the thief, then it is only a matter of time before the brigand is apprehended by the police.

Stem the data breach

"Due to customer demand we have ported our advanced privacy-safe tracking technology which we pioneered on the Mac platform over to Windows," said Ken Westin, founder of GadgetTrak. "The software is design for the latest Windows based netbooks and laptops that have integrated web cameras and Wi-Fi."

The Open Security Foundation reports that 32 per cent of data breaches in 2008 were the result of a lost or stolen mobile device or laptop.

"GadgetTrak provides highly accurate location lookups in urban areas and indoors, where laptops are most used after theft," said Kate Imbach, director of marketing at Skyhook Wireless.

GadgetTrak can identify computer thieves within around 10-20 metres of accuracy using WPS.