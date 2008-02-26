Viewmy.tv: 1,300 TV channels, one website

Viewmy.tv is a new social networking website with a twist – apart from the usual content features, it also airs TV clips from some 1,300 TV stations from all over the world.

The online TV streams – from the likes of Al Jazeera, ITV, CNN and ESPN – are free to watch, and include news, entertainment, reality TV and sports action, T3.com reports.

More TV stations are to be added to the Viewmy.tv website over the coming weeks. It’s free to register and use, and you can bookmark your favourite TV stations through your personal profile. You can also chat to other users via forums. RSS feeds let you know when there’s new content available so that you won’t miss anything.