RockMelt the one browser to rule them all?

Firefox may not be The One, after all...

If Mark Andreessen has his way, the oddly named RockMelt and not Chrome or FireFox could be the next big browser to challenge Microsoft's dominance.

The father of Netscape is thought to have an interest in the mysterious RockMelt, a company founded with former Netscape colleagues and, presumably, also the name of a new kind of browser.

Do it differently

Little is known about the new product, except by extrapolation from what Andreessen has briefly gone on record as saying in very general terms in the recent past.

"There are all kinds of things that you would do differently if you are building a browser from scratch," he suggested. Which, one has to imagine, is what he's doing at RockMelt.

Facebook integration?

However, a now-removed privacy policy on the RockMelt website talked of close ties between the browser and Facebook, raising the very likely possibility of it keeping SNS close to its heart.

Whether that's through ways to display social-networking content or something entirely new in both fields, we'll just have to wait and see.

Via NYT