Pro SNS LinkedIn nails deal to get content on TV

LinkedIn, the grown-up SNS for anyone serious about their career, has just inked a deal with US TV network CNBC to bring social networking that little bit closer to the mainstream.

The deal, announced yesterday, will see some user-generated content from LinkedIn's 27 million professional members appear on CNBC broadcasts, while there will also be closer links with CNBC.com.

Pool of knowledge

CNBC news shows will feature information gleaned from LinkedIn surveys and polls, with financial data and video clips flowing the other way.

LinkedIn CEO Dan Nye explained exactly why this should give his users a leg up in the SNS game:

"We believe this will help our users stay on top of the latest in their field of business and more importantly, will enable them to share that information with their professional network - at the speed of business."

Get yer jobs 'ere

In other words, anyone looking for a new job might want to try LinkedIn before telling the world and his dog the news on FaceBook. At least, we think that's what he means.