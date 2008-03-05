Man jailed for ex-girlfriend website

The man was sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated defamation

Emailing out pornographic pictures of your ex-girlfriend may not be the best of plans if you happen to live in Italy – with a Milan court sentencing a man to two years in prison for aggravated defamation.

The 32-year-old, who also stood accused of threatening and violence, sent out an estimated 15,000 emails of his girlfriend in what is described as ‘pornographic’ pictures, Reuters reports.

He also created a website that gave out his ex-girlfriend’s phone number and showed a number of images.

The Italian law court stated that the man had publicised photos and data that "should have remained private", and sentenced him to two years and four months in jail.