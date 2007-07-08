Customer service emails drive us up the wall

A survey has found that over three-quarters of us have been "disappointed" by a slow response to a customer service email. The findings also reveal that, on average, three emails have to be sent before receiving a satisfactory response.

Worse still for 'call centres' that deal with email is the finding that 89 per cent of those "disappointed" by email service defect to a rival brand or service after receiving no response.

Other key findings from the report showed that nearly 60 per cent of those making customer service email enquiries waited more than 24 hours for a reply. And a third of British consumers have sent more than 10 emails about a single customer service enquiry.

The study found that the average British consumer is only willing to wait up to 24 hours for a reply, with one in five abandoning their enquiry after only 12 hours. Women are more patient than men, with 12 per cent prepared to wait up to a week, compared with only 7 per cent of men.

The survey of 1,300 UK consumers was conducted by web host Fasthosts .

Fasthosts' CTO Jeffries said, "Significantly, our research highlights that it isn't just the speed of the response that matters to consumers - it's how quickly they receive the right information."