SXSWi 2011 first keynotes and panels confirmed

The organisers of the SXSW Interactive Festival (SXSWi) which next takes place from March 11-15, 2011, have given a first peek at the 2011 programming.

The annual event, held in Austin, Texas, has previously seen speakers from Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Spotify and The Pirate Bay, and TechRadar has covered the festival for the last two years.

SXSWi 2011will feature keynotes by Christopher Poole, Founder of 4Chan and Canvas, and closing remarks from futurist Bruce Sterling.

The initial list of confirmed SXSWi sessions include panels from Yahoo, Opera, eBay, Microsoft, Sony and a host of web design stars.

The full list of confirmed panels can be found on the SXSW website.