Gmail snafu leaves thousands of users missing emails

Missing Gmail emails, contacts and folders have been causing some users strife over the weekend

Google Gmail hit a bit of a snag over the weekend with around 150,000 users missing old emails, folders and contacts from their accounts.

The problems surfaced on Sunday, and while the reason behind them is not entirely clear, Google is working feverishly to fix the issues and restore all user data.

Google's Apps Status Dashboard says that less than 0.08 per cent of the Google Mail user base is affected, but when your user base is as vast as Gmail's, that's a lot of users.

Yes, we have no emails

The search giant also said, "Google engineers are working to restore full access. Affected users will be temporarily unable to sign in while we repair their accounts."

Users whose accounts are temporarily borked will log in to find a 'Welcome to Gmail' screen and a distinct lack of email.

The next update from Google is set to come in at 11:00 this morning, so if you're suffering from the email drought keep your fingers crossed and your eye on the dashboard.

Via T3