Elon Musk is going to use satellites to bring cheap internet to everyone

Now this is an idea we can all get behind

Elon Musk has addressed rumours he's working on an internet-satellite project, confirming that SpaceX is indeed planning to launch a fleet of Sputniks that'll bring cheap internet to the masses.

In a tweet, Musk said that SpaceX "Is still in the early stages of developing advanced micro-satellites operating in large formations", with an announcement to take place "in 2 to 3 months".

Replying to another tweeter's question about whether this would offer "free and unfettered" internet access to the masses, Musk responded "unfettered certainly and at very low cost".

Interestingly, Musk also said that the original rumour piece published by the Wall Street Journal was "wrong on several points". The original rumours claimed Musk is working with ex-Googler Greg Wyler, with an aim to launch 700 satellites in total.

If this mission is successful, Google's balloons and Facebook's drones might quickly be out of a job.