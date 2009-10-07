Edwyn Collins in MySpace copyright mix-up

Scottish singer-songwriter Edwyn Collins has found himself in a bit of a copyright tangle, after he was barred from streaming one of his songs on his very own MySpace page.

His wife and manager Grace Maxwell wrote about the incident aptly on Collins's MySpace blog, saying: "I've been in a long-running battle with MySpace and a major label which is claiming the ownership of 'A Girl Like You'.

"That's why it has not been here in it's entirety for ages. THEY WON'T LET US. It's a long, boring Kafka-esque story."

The rant continues: "Edwyn owns it, he should be able to what he wants. When I read about artists supporting the majors and Murdoch cartels even further, it irritates me somewhat."

Copyrights and wrongs

The major label in question is Warner Music, with Maxwell insisting that the copyright it once owned on the 1994 hit 'A Girl Like You' has expired, with Collins retaining the rights.

While copyright infringement is not uncommon on the web, when it comes to artists unable to stream their own songs, something somewhere has gone very wrong.

All it does is highlight how big the job the Featured Artists' Coalition (FAC) has on its hands when it comes to online musical endeavors.

Via the Guardian