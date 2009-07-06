Ancient bible made available online

Around 800 pages of the world's oldest surviving bible have been made available online - with the 1,600 year old Codex Sinaiticus being made available for all.

The pages – which can be viewed at www.codexsinaiticus.org – date back to the 4th Century and are being made available after a joint project between UK, German, Egyptian and Russian institutions.

The British Library will be staging an exhibition to mark the online launch, running until September 7.

Written treasure

"The Codex Sinaiticus is one of the world's greatest written treasures", said Dr Scot McKendrick of the British Library.

"This 1,600-year-old manuscript offers a window into the development of early Christianity and first-hand evidence of how the text of the Bible was transmitted from generation to generation."

"The availability of the virtual manuscript for study by scholars around the world creates opportunities for collaborative research that would not have been possible just a few years ago."

The Arts and Humanities Research Council, The Stavros Niarchos Foundation, The Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft and The Leventis Foundation have supported the project.

Via PA