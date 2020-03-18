Google is halting new Chrome updates

As people all over the world are now working from home due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Google has made the decision not to add any new features to both Chrome and Chrome OS in order to keep its software running as smoothly as possible.

In a tweet, the Chrome development team explained that it will pause upcoming Chrome and Chrome OS releases, saying:

“Due to adjusted work schedules, we’re pausing upcoming Chrome & Chrome OS releases. Our goal is to ensure they continue to be stable, secure, & reliable for anyone who depends on them. We’ll prioritize updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80. Stay tuned.”

While updates often bring useful new features, they can also introduce new bugs into software which is why Google's decision to halt Chrome and Chrome OS updates makes a great deal of sense.

Imagine if everyone working remotely was unable to use Chrome to do their work as the result of a bug in an update, there would be chaos online and productivity would slow to a halt.

The Chrome development team also made the case that it's difficult to balance the browser's stability and new features while its employees are so decentralized.

As of now, we don't know when Chrome or Chrome OS will begin receiving updates again but in these trying times, it's better to have a browser or operating system that works as expected than one with new features and potential bugs.

Via The Verge