Google expands EMEA cloud business

Google has revealed a significant expansion of its cloud computing reach across Europe and the Middle East as it looks to strengthen its presence in the region.

The EMEA region has proved to be particularly strong for Google Cloud in recent years, and the company has big plans to make the most out of its strong standing, whilst also planning to expand its reach.

This includes a number of new cloud regions in Europe coming soon, including locations in France, Italy, Poland, and Spain, and new controls to make sure Google Cloud platforms conform to changing data sovereignty laws on the continent.

We've put together a list of the best cloud storage services

We've also highlighted the best web hosting services for your website

Protect your privacy online with one of the best VPN services

Google Cloud EMEA

"At Google Cloud, we have seen first-hand how important it is to keep our cloud up and running - enabling remote collaboration and scaling to meet changing customer demands," noted Chris Ciauri, President, EMEA, Google Cloud, speaking at the start of the company's Next OnAir EMEA virtual event.

"We continue to help businesses and their employees, as well as governments and schools, collaborate and learn during these challenging times."

Google Cloud is seeing a lot of activity in recent months, with the global change towards remote working proving fruitful for the company. Google Cloud remains one of the most profitable arms of its Alphabet parent company, which earlier this year revealed the division's revenue increased by 52 percent to reach $2.78bn during the first quarter of 2020.

The business has recently signed a number of new partnership deals in EMEA, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Google Cloud and UK Crown Commercial Service (CCS), the UK Cabinet Office's executive agency and trading fund.

Google also recently announced it plans to run its cloud business on carbon-free energy at all times by 2030, making it the first cloud provider to commit to doing so.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai explained that it will pair wind and solar power sources together, increase its use of battery storage, and apply AI to optimize its electricity demand and forecasting in order to help reach this goal.