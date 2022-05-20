GeForce Now isn’t a replacement for PS5 or gaming PCs just yet, Nvidia admits

Audio player loading…

Nvidia GeForce Now vice president and general manager Phil Eisler has told TechRadar Gaming that the cloud gaming service isn’t quite ready to replace your PS5 or gaming PC, but is a "great alternative".

In an upcoming interview on TRG, Eisler said: “We are not there yet, but cloud gaming is a great alternative for those who can’t afford a new console or gaming PC or just want to play their games on other devices.

“Chromebooks and phones are now the fastest-growing client types on GeForce Now, and this segment is quickly catching up to integrated graphics laptops and Macs.”

Eisler also said that Nvidia doesn’t look to its competitors like Xbox Cloud Gaming or Google Stadia for ways to improve GeForce Now, but instead relies on the direct feedback of gamers.

“We spend more time learning from gamers. PC gamers have told us that they want to be able to play free-to-play games or the games that they already own on Steam, Epic, Uplay, and Origin game stores,” said Eisler. “And they want to play on all of their devices using GeForce rigs in the cloud. This simple formula has connected with gamers and set GeForce Now apart from other cloud gaming services.”

Nvidia GeForce Now has come a long way since its launch, and Eisler expects that the service will continue to improve, providing a level of performance that can surpass PS5 and Xbox Series X. The highest performance tier allows subscribers to enjoy up to 4K resolution and frame rates of up to 120fps, depending on your device.

“The original GRID beta in 2013 used Kepler GPUs at 720p and 30fps,” said Eisler. “In 2015, we launched GeForce Now using Pascal GPUs at 1080p and 60fps. And most recently, we introduced the Ampere generation SuperPOD (RTX 3080) that streams up to 1440p and 120fps. Nvidia will always continue to lead the way in cloud gaming technology and performance.”

Which Nvidia GeForce Now tier is right for you?

(Image credit: Nvidia)

If you’re interested in trying Nvidia GeForce Now, there are three tiers to choose from. The free tier gives you access to a basic rig, standard access to gaming servers, and a 1-hour session length. For $9.99 / £8.99 a month, you can enjoy a premium rig, priority access to premium servers, a 6-hour session length, and streaming quality of up to 1080p at 60fps.

The highest tier gives subscribers access to a GeForce RTX 3080 rig and exclusive access to servers for $19.99 / £17.99. Session lengths last up to eight hours and you can enjoy 4K resolution up to 120fps, depending on the device you’re using.