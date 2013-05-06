EA can now say, 'Star Wars, I am your game developer'

With LucasArts meeting its timely end, Disney, sole owner of the Star Wars franchise, today announced it's selected EA to develop games based on the galactic saga.

This is a multi-year, exclusive licensing deal between the two firms. No details about titles are available yet, but we do have a few tidbits to hang our hat on.

"Our agreement unlocks a whole new future of Star wars games that will span consoles, PCs, tablets, mobile and more," wrote Frank Gibeau, president, EA Labels, in a blog post.

In a press release, the companies said Disney will retain certain mobile, social, tablet and online game category rights while EA will develop and publish titles for a "core gaming audience" across all interactive platforms and within several genres.

EA Studios is partnering with DICE, Visceral and a team at BioWare (already developing for the SW franchise) to create completely original games, Gibeau wrote. Though there may be some borrowing from the films, these will be games based on new story lines. Maybe that Boba Fett game will rise from the ashes?

