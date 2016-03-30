10 best zombie VR games to sink your teeth into

Who doesn't love the undead? Not literally, of course. Not only do they grumble "Urrggh...brains!" while shuffling at you like a hungover person in slippers, they're hugely satisfying to dismantle using just about any weapon in existence. Yes: even a giant spoon.

Zombies in VR are an even more exciting proposition than they were in 2D. In the past, you had to rely on shifting camera angles to get a good view of the rotting hordes. Now, it's up to you: fail to move your head to see where they're coming from and you'll end up a walking stick of tofu.

If that's your idea of fun then the new raft of VR headsets coupled with our top zombie games should aid your sleepless nights. We round up the most exciting experiences heading to the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Google Cardboard, PlayStation VR and Samsung Gear VR.