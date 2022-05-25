E3 is dead, but the 2022 PC Gaming Show lives on with some big reveals promised

Audio player loading…

PC Gamer has a big event incoming next month, namely the 2022 PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab), which is set to be packed with revelations on some 45+ games – including exclusive first-looks at two unannounced titles.

Our sister site has revealed that the eighth annual PC Gaming Show will take place on Sunday June 12, with the main event kicking off at 12:30pm PT in the US (which is 8:30pm in the UK).

You can watch the proceedings unfold on Twitch (opens in new tab) or YouTube (opens in new tab) at that time, with a whole bunch of exclusive trailers, game announcements, interviews with devs and more to be enjoyed. Sean ‘Day[9]’ Plott and Mica Burton will be hosting as was the case previously.

Some of the highlights to look out for include new gameplay that’ll be shown off from the Half-Life: Alyx – Levitation mod, an update on Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 provided by Tim Willits of Saber Interactive (who you may remember from id Software – Doom and Quake), and an exclusive interview with Bohemia Interactive about its incoming Arma 4 military-sim shooter.

Furthermore, you’ll be able to feast your eyes on the final trailer for Sam Barlow’s Immortality, a narrative mystery with a horror theme (Barlow was the brain behind Her Story). We can also expect to see the first glimpse of gameplay from the strategy game Victoria 3.

If you want to get yourself in the mood for the show by having a quick speed through last year’s event, you’ll find the video below:

Analysis: Juicy revelations this way come…

What about those two unannounced PC games which are going to be revealed at the show, then? Well, they’ll come courtesy of Klei Entertainment and 11 bit studios, though we’ve got no clue as to what they’ll be, obviously – and you’ll have to tune in to find out.

Previous games from 11 bit studios include Frostpunk, a bleak dystopian city-building survival game which did well and has a sequel planned. Klei Entertainment is behind another survival game you’ve most likely heard of: Don’t Starve (our top pick for the best survival game, in fact).

So given that pedigree, we can expect some interesting reveals in terms of what both 11 bit and Klei may be cooking up next. Educated guessers might be thinking that a survival title could be in the mix here, though…