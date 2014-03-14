HP Proliant DL120 G7 rackmounted server specs and pictures

Aimed at entry-level SMBs

HP Proliant DL120 G7

When it was launched at the end of 2011, the Proliant DL120 G7 was an attempt by HP to try and convince small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to move away from tower to rack-mounted servers.

One might argue that not all SMBs have racks on their premises, but wall-mounted or even 21U floor standing ones make a lot of sense when you factor in other crucial business connected products such as on-premise firewall or 24-ports switches.

The DL120 G7 is a single-socket 1U server which HP says is ideal for single-application IT infrastructure, web and edge-of-network (i.e. end user) applications. It is deep at 70cm and offers some cracking expansion capabilities.

Hot swappable

There's four 3.5-inch bays that can accommodate optional hot-swappable drives, HP's Smart Array B110i SATA controller (offering RAID 0/1 and 0+1), an optional DVD drive, four DDR3 memory slots (up to 32GB in all), six USB ports, two PCI express slots, two NIC connectors and HP's Integrated Lights-Out device management solution.

This is essential for any system administrator looking for beyond-basics remote access functionality (including monitoring, controlling and diagnostics).

The model examined in the slidehow had two redundant power supply units and an Intel Xeon processor - probably a Sandy-Bridge based one like the E3-1220 which was used in the entry-level models.

