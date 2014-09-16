ViewSonic aims to bring 16:10 back in fashion with business monitor range

Remember the time when you could easily buy a 24-inch (or larger) monitor with a 16:10 aspect ratio for a reasonable price? US-based ViewSonic is looking to take us back to those days of vertical bliss with new ergonomic models that won't break the bank.

First up, the 24-inch VG2438SM features a 1920 x 1200 (16:10) pixel-resolution, which gives you 120 more pixels of vertical space compared to 1080p, making it a better option for productivity tasks or gaming. It's a TFT panel that features ViewSonic's SuperClear tech, which the company claims allows for superior viewing angles.

ViewSonic's Flicker-Free Technology is also built in, which is designed to reduce eye fatigue by eliminating screen flickering to a minimum at all brightness levels, and a Blue Light Filter allows blue light levels to be dimmed to reduce eye strain.

Eco warrior

If you're looking to use the VG2438SM in a business setting, it features an ECO mode that ViewSonic claims can save up to 50% in energy consumption and prolongs the display's life. On the connectivity front, there's DisplayPort, HDMI and a built-in USB hub for charging devices. It's due to hit the shelves in October, but ViewSonic is yet to reveal pricing details.

Launched alongside that model are the VG2435SM and VG2235M. The VG2435SM is a 24-inch monitor with a SuperClear, full-HD (1920 x 1200) display. It features VGA and DVI inputs and will launch in October starting £159 ($299).

The VG2438SM arrives with a smaller 22-inch display with a lower 1680 x 1050 pixel resolution. A TN panel, it comes with VGA and DVI inputs, in addition to integrated speakers. That model launches in October at £179 ($299).