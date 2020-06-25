Comcast joins Firefox's Trusted Recursive Resolver program

Mozilla has announced that Comcast is the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to provide Firefox users with private and secure encrypted DNS services through Mozilla's Trusted Recursive Resolver (TRR) program.

Firefox's CTO Eric Rescorla explained why bringing ISPs into the TTR program is so important in a press release, saying:

“Comcast has moved quickly to adopt DNS encryption technology and we’re excited to have them join the TRR program. Bringing ISPs into the TRR program helps us protect user privacy online without disrupting existing user experiences. We hope this sets a precedent for further cooperation between browsers and ISPs.”

The Domain Name System (DNS) has served as a key mechanism for accessing sites and services online for more than 35 years. DNS functions as the internet's address book by translating website names into IP addresses that a computer understands so that web browsers can load the correct website.

Trusted Recursive Resolver program

Over the last few years, Mozilla, Comcast and other industry stakeholders have been working to develop, standardize and deploy a technology called DNS over HTTPS (DoH). This technology helps protect browsing activity from interception, manipulation and collection in the middle of the network by encrypting DNS data.

However, encrypting DNS data with DoH is only the first step and the second step is to require that the companies handling this data have appropriate rules in place such as the ones outlined in Firefox's TRR program. The program aims to standardize requirements by limiting data collection and retention from the resolver, ensuring transparency for any data retention that does occur and by limiting any potential use of the resolver to block access or modify content.

Vice president of technology policy and standards at Comcast, Jason Livingood explained how joining the TRR program will enable it to better protect its customers' privacy and security online, saying:

“We’re proud to be the first ISP to join with Mozilla to support this important evolution of DNS privacy. Engaging with the global technology community gives us better tools to protect our customers, and partnerships like this advance our mission to make our customers’ internet experience more private and secure.”