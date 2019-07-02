Cloudflare suffers another major outage

Web hosting provider Cloudflare has suffered a major outage that has taken many popular websites offline.

According to web monitoring service DownDetector, Cloudflare has been experiencing issues within the past hour. Major online services such as Discord, Shopify, and Coinbase have all been affected, with users unable to access websites or online portals.

Some websites have been able to get back online, but many are still waiting to recover at the time of publishing.

Best DDoS protection of 2019

Cloudflare launches new VPN with emphasis on speed

Best CDN providers of 2019 to speed up any website

Major issue

The company has yet to respond to the outage on its social media feeds, but CEO Matthew Price tweeted: ‘Aware of major @Cloudflare issues impacting us network-wide. Team is working on getting to the bottom of what’s going on. Will continue to update.’

Some reports claimed that the outage was due to a DDoS attack on Cloudflare's systems, which sees a malicious network of connected devices bombard a target service with huge amounts of traffic to take it offline.

The outage even took down DownDetector for a period of time, leaving many users unable to see what other services were affected.

Today's outage is the latest a number of issues in recent weeks, most recently on June 24th, when a similar outage again took many sites offline. Another incident occured on May 31st, again taking many services out of service.