B&W makes CES comeback

One of the undoubted highlights of CES 2008 for audiophiles will the return of famed UK speaker maker Bowers & Wilkins (B&W). It has been conspicuous by its absence for the last 15 years.

B&W is mounting a huge display at the show, highlighting its collaboration with Jaguar for the XF sport saloon's sound system. It will also be showing off its wireless 5.1-channel home cinema speaker package Liberty, along with its world famous Nautilus loudspeakers and the Zeppelin speaker dock for the iPod.

We'll bring you more details on any new product announcements from B&W as soon as we have them.

