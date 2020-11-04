BT completes switch to renewable energy

BT’s network, offices and retail stores across the world are now powered entirely by renewable energy, a significant milestone in the company’s bid to become a net zero carbon business by 2045.

The telco is the joint-largest private buyer of electricity in the UK and was already using renewable sources of energy for its British operations.

However, it has now increased the global figure from 92% over the past few months.

BT renewable energy

"As an organisation that consumes nearly 1% of the UK’s electricity, it is important for BT to demonstrate its commitment to a green recovery,” said Cyril Pourrat, Chief Procurement Officer at BT. “Our team has worked hard to secure renewable electricity contracts for our sites globally, a crucial step towards the Paris agreement’s 1.5°c target.”

Since 2016 BT has reduced its carbon emission intensity by 42% and has reduced emissions in its supply chain by 8% during the same period. It also helped customers save 13 million tonnes of carbon last year alone – three times its own emissions.

Reducing the environmental impact of its 33,000 vehicles is a big focus of the company’s sustainability drive and there are plans to switch a third of Openreach’s fleet to electric by 2025.

BT has played a significant role in the creation of the UK Electric Fleets Alliance through a partnership with The Climate Group. The organisation promotes electric vehicle adoption and infrastructure across the UK and develop supporting policies.

There are also plans to factor progress on carbon emissions targets when calculating bonuses, adding further incentives to the workforce. The firm publishes an annual sustainability report.