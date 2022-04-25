Overwatch 2 Sojourn guide: story, abilities and tips on how to get better

The Overwatch 2 Sojourn hype is at a fever pitch. With the beta's arrival, the new hero is undoubtedly one of the biggest draws to the competitive game's massive overhaul.

Sojourn is the first new character added to the Overwatch roster in over two years, with the last hero, Echo, releasing all the way back in April 2020. She’s also the first new character to be released for Overwatch 2, making her a special milestone in the franchise's history.

What awaits you when you get stuck into the Overwatch 2 beta is a fast, versatile, and ultimately powerful hero that's armed with a unique railgun weapon. Sojourn’s a former member of Overwatch, and she's now ready to rejoin the fight. She'll fit right in with the rest of the Overwatch 2 characters.

If you're jumping into the beta and want to get every ounce out of the new hero, we have you covered. We’ve compiled a breakdown of her entire loadout, as well as tips and tricks to best utilise her on the battlefield. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about the new Overwatch hero Sojourn.

Overwatch 2 Sojourn

Overwatch 2 Sojourn: Story and Background

Despite her absence from Overwatch's original roster, Sojourn is an important part of the group’s history. She and her Candian special forces worked with Overwatch during the Omnic Crisis, which lead to Soldier 76 offering her a position with the supergroup once that conflict was resolved.

As a part of Overwatch, Sojourn found herself in commanding positions, leading missions both on the ground and back at base. Overwatch players will know her from the Storm Rising PvE event, where she led a team of Tracer, Genji, Winston, and Mercy against Talon agent, Maximilien.

However, when Overwatch was legally forced to stop operating, she realized her time with the group was over and moved on to as of yet revealed pastures.

Overwatch 2 Sojourn: Gameplay Breakdown

Sojourn is a DPS (damage-per-second) hero, which… yes, does mean that the already enormous roster of damage-focused characters has grown. That said, Sojourn does offer some unique play possibilities. She is a strong contender in Overwatch 2, and definitely a hero you want to consider when you get into the PvP beta.

Sojourn's a high mobility damage dealer, who has one-hit potential if you can hit your headshots. Her railgun is the first on the Overwatch roster, and her entire loadout is centered around it. If you get on with her weapon, you'll love her, because all of her abilities make it better, or put you in a place to make using it even easier.

Primary fire: Railgun

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Rapid-firing projectiles that generate energy on impact.

Sojourn’s primary weapon is a Railgun, however, if you're expecting to pick her up and feel like you are playing Quake – where the Railgun was a slow-firing, high-damage weapon – there's a catch. Her primary fire isn’t actually a Railgun. Instead, it functions as a rapid-fire projectile rifle.

When you land hits on enemies, Sojourn builds up a meter that allows her to charge up her weapon. Depending on the level of charge you have, you can do more damage with her secondary fire.

Tips and Tricks

This is a projectile weapon. Either lead your shots to your enemy's movement or try to use it up close

While subject to change, in the Alpha, Sojourn could charge her secondary fire by shooting shields with her primary fire

Use your primary fire against tanks to quickly charge your secondary fire

Secondary Fire: Railgun

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: High impact shot that consumes stored energy.

Once you've charged the shot, things will finally begin feeling like that Quake fantasy Sojourn promises.

The powered shot works almost like a sniper, as it's a super bolt that packs an enormous punch when fully charged. It’s instant and doesn’t require you to be at massive distances, nor do you have to aim down sights. It’s can take down all non-tank enemies in one headshot, so if you can get good with it, you can shred.

Tips and Tricks

This is a great finisher – if you find yourself in a 1v1, towards the end of an engagement, use the secondary fire as a burst to end the fight

This has headshot damage – if you are at 100% charge, you can deal enough damage to kill any non-tank character in the game in a single shot

Your charge doesn’t drop, so hold onto your railgun shot until you are ready, then try to get an early pick on a key target as the next fight starts

Ability: Power Slide

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Ground slide that can cancel into a high jump

The Power Slide is one of Sojourn’s strongest assets. Movement abilities are always strong in Overwatch, and this is one of the abilities with the most maneuverability.

Power Slide sees Sojourn scoot across the floor at a rapid pace. She can cover a lot of ground just with the slide, however, this ability goes one further. At any point, you can jump out of the slide, sending you high into the air.

This is great for both engaging and disengaging in fights, and will make you constantly unpredictable. If you’ve ever played Apex Legends, you might find some familiarity with the slide.

Tips and Tricks

Use this aggressively – run into the enemy team to fight, and then if things get too spicy, use this to disengage

Likewise, if you have the upper hand and your opponent starts to try to leave, there isn’t much in the game that would rival Sojourn’s speed with this ability, so go and secure the kill before they can get to safety

Use this to take high ground – as ever, high ground is exceptionally powerful and this lets you access it whenever possible

Ability: Disruptor Shot

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Launch an energy shot that slows and deals damage to enemies within it.

The Disruptor Shot is a versatile little ability that can be used in a variety of ways, all of which are bad news for your enemies.

When fired, it creates a big green field of energy that does both damage and slows the opponent. The damage isn’t massive, but if an opponent stays in the field they'll certainly feel it. The slow also makes it so players can’t move out of it too quickly.

Tips and Tricks

Combo this with your secondary fire – it should be easier to get headshots on slowed enemies inside the field

Use it as a defensive tool – if you feel like someone is going to approach you, place it where they're coming from and then Power Slide out of there

Can be used in combos like Zarya’s Graviton Surge ultimate

Ultimate: Overclock

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Railgun energy auto-charges for a short duration and charged shots pierce enemies.

Sojourn's ultimate does what it says on the tin. It overclocks her Railgun, meaning that it'll charge automatically at a rapid pace. You'll be able to fire around six shots during the duration.

While Overclock is active, the secondary fires will also pierce through opponents, meaning you can lay the smackdown on any opponents that are lined up. The shots do enough damage to one hit kill non-tanks with a headshot.

Tips and Tricks