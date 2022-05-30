Online Safety Bill - everything you need to know about the UK's security legislation

As digital technologies keep shaping our everyday lives, governments across the world are crafting new rules to better control tools and platforms. If some of these regulations are focused on how security software - like VPNs or antivirus services - are handling users' data, others seek to draw a legal framework on how to treat the content posted online.

The UK Online Safety Bill falls into the latter category. First published as a draft a year ago, a revised version was finally introduced to Parliament in March 2022 to kickstart the reviewing process.

Its goal is quite ambitious: to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online. The bill seeks to tackle a wide range of harmful content - with special attention on protecting children - whilst holding tech giants to account.

However, many commentators have criticized how the stricter control brought by these new directives could end up undermining internet freedom. Free speech and end-to-end encryption seems to be the areas most at risk, according to civil liberties groups.

Here's everything you need to know about the Online Safety Bill.

What is the Online Safety Bill?

Flagged as a 'world-first' law of this type, the Online Safety Bill (opens in new tab) is a huge piece of legislation that aims to regulate the digital space and protect internet users from online harm.

The bill introduces a 'duty of care' for big tech companies who will have to follow its regulations to ensure a safe environment for their users. This includes the responsibility to amend their Terms and Conditions to be in line with the new directives, while removing all the harmful content posted on their platforms.

Specifically, the law applies to user-generated platforms - these include social media of the likes of Facebook and Twitter, online forums and messaging app such as WhatsApp - as well as big search engines like Google.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Bloomicon)

What does the Online Safety Bill do?

As mentioned before, big tech companies will have the responsibility to protect users from harmful content. This include:

Preventing the spread of illegal content by requiring organizations to remove this as soon as they see it. Examples are posts and images related to children sexual abuse, terrorism, cyberflashing (opens in new tab) and content encouraging self-harm

by requiring organizations to remove this as soon as they see it. Examples are posts and images related to children sexual abuse, terrorism, and content encouraging self-harm Protecting children by ensuring they are not exposed to inappropriate content online. This include stricter age-verification processes to access certain websites - like pornography sites - and, in some cases, the need to monitor private chat for child sexual abuse materials

by ensuring they are not exposed to inappropriate content online. This include stricter age-verification processes to access certain websites - like pornography sites - and, in some cases, the need to monitor private chat for child sexual abuse materials Securing adults from 'legal but harmful content' by removing such content from their platforms. This rule applies on major social media like Instagram (already in the spotlight for damaging mental health) and TikTok. While the details haven't been outlined yet, these categories are likely to include abuse, harassment, self-harm and eating disorders

by removing such content from their platforms. This rule applies on major social media like Instagram (already in the spotlight for damaging mental health) and TikTok. While the details haven't been outlined yet, these categories are likely to include abuse, harassment, self-harm and eating disorders Thwarting online fraud by forcing the biggest platforms to take action against paid-for-scam adverts published or hosted on their services.

The body that will be in charge to make sure these regulations are implemented is the UK's communications regulator Ofcom. Among others, the government Office of Communications will have the power to gather information to support its investigations as well as taking measures to make companies change their behavior.

In a major change from the draft version presented last year, the UK government has reduced the enforcement period from 22 months to just two - that means companies will have just over eight weeks from the Royal Assent of the law to make sure that they're in full compliance to avoid penalties. Sanctions could reach up to two years jail time if they are found guilty of obstructing an Ofcom investigation in any way.

Also, companies that do not comply with their responsibilities could face fines up to £18 million or the 10% of their global annual turnover, if higher.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The good...

The Online Safety Bill represents an important first step to try to minimize a wide range of online harm - from online frauds and cyberbullyng to child abuse - making companies more proactive and accountable in coping with these issues.

Particularly, the bill will require social media and search engine platforms to be legally more transparent with their users. In their Terms and Conditions, they will have to include what type of legal content is allowed and what isn't in a comprehensive, clear and accessible way. In this way, adults will be able to make informed decisions before joining the platform. Companies will also need to be more transparent when they enforce these conditions.

In an attempt to defend freedom of speech and a pluralism of voices, the bill clearly states an obligation from these platforms to protect journalism and democratic content.

To foster press freedom, all the news outlets and any individuals delivering journalistic material online will be exempt from any regulations under the bill. At the same time, to contribute to the UK political debate, online platforms will have the duty to take into account the democratic importance of the content posted whilst ensuring the respect of any political opinions.

...and the bad

The draft Online Safety Bill has received much criticism from individuals and civil liberties commentators fearing these regulations could be at the detriment to users' privacy and freedom of expression.

Particularly worrying is its directive related to 'legal but harmful content' that will have the potential to radically shape what we will be able to see online. After conducting a legal analysis about the impact of the bill on free speech, the charity Index of Censorship concluded that it will "significantly curtail freedom of expression."

The vagueness about the categories considered legal but harmful, together with the fact that politicians will have a say to what social media platforms will need to censor, have sparked many concerns across internet users. A petition against this point has already reached more than 50,000 signatures.

Provisions that require companies to actively monitor private chats on the lookout for child abuse image or terroristic material came under fire, too. Similarly to what is happening in the EU, critics fear that this could practically ban end-to-end encryption technology.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What's next for the Online Safety Bill?

Currently passing through the House of Commons, the Online Safety Bill is expected to come into force at the end of the year. However, many think that this date could be further pushed forward.

On the other hand, seeking to regulate the online world is a hard task. Banned 'illiberal and impractical, (opens in new tab)' the new law will surely change the internet as we know it.

What's certain is that the stakes are high. If lawmakers manage to minimize online harm without curbing people's freedom of expression is yet to be seen. For now, many doubts still remain.