Top challenges for security infrastructure in 2019

Social engineering attacks - Cyber-criminals are increasingly using sophisticated tools – including Artificial Intelligence – to troll the web for information that corporations and employees are inadvertently posting on their social media sites. This information will likely become a new threat vector in the new year where this information is exploited in phishing and spear-phishing attacks.

Supply chain attacks - As corporations continue to harden their own perimeters and attack surfaces, criminals are increasingly looking at the vulnerable supply chain where risks are not completely understood. Increasingly, the vendors in that supply chain will be regarded as part of the company’s own vulnerability and risk profile. Criminals will increasingly exploit the supply chain to gain access to critical information about corporations.

IoT and infrastructure attacks - The proliferation of cheap and insecure devices that comprise the Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the legacy systems that control our Infrastructure, are combining to create a perfect storm in the New Year. Ransomware is likely to be higher as criminals hold companies, cities and even countries hostage as they take over and compromise such systems. Attribution will be very difficult thus providing cover to criminals and nation states.

Identity and mobile authentication - As we understand the limitations of passwords and identity management moves increasingly to the cloud, mobile device authentication is likely to explode. At least initially, expect some of this transition to be exploited, particularly where insecure approaches are used. Facial recognition and biometrics are still undergoing rapid development and have not reached a true trusted-state.

Rise of zero-day threats and polymorphic attacks - The most common attacks in the past year were exploits of zero-day threats where unpatched new vulnerabilities were used to compromise critical assets. In the case of "Polymorphic Attacks", the code used for the exploit changes rapidly and automatically to prevent effective management and remediation. In 2019, expect this to continue at a high rate. The high demand for software, complicated by the time pressures to be agile, result in many more undiscovered vulnerabilities.