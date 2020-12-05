This miniature gaming laptop could power three 4K monitors as a workstation PC

What is it? The GPD Win Max is a powerful Windows 10 2-in-1 convertible laptop that doubles as a gaming notebook.

What makes it special? It is one of the most powerful netbooks ever built, and perhaps even the most powerful. And it's gaming-ready thanks to in-built ABXY keys, joysticks and D-pad.

Why should I buy it? The GPD Win Max is a pretty unique proposition in the market right now. It has powerful processor, a capable video subsystem, a Thunderbolt port, plenty of memory and 512GB onboard storage. Even if you don't want to use it for gaming, it's a versatile and portable powerhouse. Pair it with three 4K monitors via the Type-C connector, HDMI and Thunderbolt 3 connector.

How much does it cost? The machine is available from Banggood for $770 (about £571/AU$1040) until December 31 when you use code BGDec04a at checkout (make sure to select the CN Warehouse). That's an extra $136 off the current sale price of $907 and, overall, nets you a not-so-insignificant 15% discount.

Cheapest price GPD WIN Max ultra small laptop: $906 $770 at Banggood

Save $136 by using the exclusive code BGDec05 at checkout (for the CN warehouse). We love this laptop because it's built for gamers, small, powerful and pretty well priced. Hurry, because this offer ends on December 31.View Deal

What else should we know? It weighs 845g, has a dedicated touchpad, massive 57Wh battery, Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and the Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU has four cores and eight threads. The processor is about 40% faster than the Intel Core i7-8550U, which is a former speed champ.

Any cons? The low screen resolution (1280 x 800 pixels) is a let down, especially at this price. It is a touchscreen, though.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet, but we've looked at the Chuwi Minibook, which is a similar product without the bells and whistles.

