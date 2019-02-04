Surface Studio 3: what we want to see

The Surface Studio 2 just came out a couple months ago, with a 7th-generation Kaby Lake Intel processor designed for laptops and high-end Nvidia Pascal graphics. It’s a computer designed with digital artists and illustrators in mind, and it has a price tag to match.

But, because the hardware included in the Surface Studio 2 is already dated, we’ve been thinking: what will the Surface Studio 3 look like?

Now, obviously, because the Surface Studio 2 is such a recent device, there is no actual Surface Studio 3 information out there, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do a bit of wishing, does it?

We’re just going to come right out and say it: you probably shouldn’t expect to see the Surface Studio 2 any time soon.

The original Surface Studio launched in December 2016, with the Surface Studio 2 following in November 2018. Now, while that is a fairly consistent release schedule – as consistent as you can get with only two releases – it means that we likely won’t see the Surface Studio 3 until the tail end of 2020.

Microsoft could surprise us and release the Surface Studio 3 in 2019, but we wouldn’t put our money on it.

Surface Studio 3 price

The Surface Studio is expensive – so is the sequel. There’s no way around the massive expense involved in Microsoft’s all-in-one for artists. And, it would be safe to expect the Surface Studio 3 to be at least as expensive.

The Surface Studio 2 already bumped the price up by $500 (AU$800, about £390) over the $2,999 (AU$4,699, about £2,390) original, setting users back $3,499 (AU$5,499, about £2,720).

If Microsoft does decide to hike the price further, we just hope it means that the Surface Studio 3 is packed with some more up to date hardware upon release.

What we want to see

The Surface Studio 3 is already an incredibly niche product, so it’s kind of hard to draw comparisons to existing devices to try and create a wish list. But, because we here at TechRadar don’t believe a perfect product exists, here’s what we want to see in the Surface Studio 3 if and when it comes to market.

Come on, Thunderbolt 3

We get it, Microsoft: you don’t want to pay Intel’s license to use the Thunderbolt 3 standard. It makes sense, but there’s only one problem: everyone else is doing it.

There are so many storage drives, monitors and other accessories that rely on Thunderbolt 3 to get the job done, and this is especially true for professional products. By 2020, when we’re likely going to see Thunderbolt 3 on flash drives, it will be all but essential.

The Surface Studio 2 already has the USB-C port – it just needs to go that step forward. For a device that wants to take center stage in the professional artist’s setup, the lack of Thunderbolt 3 – especially at this price point – is inexcusable.

Hardware that’s actually up to date

To put things into perspective real quick, the Surface Studio 2 launched in November 2018 with Nvidia 10-series graphics and Intel Kaby Lake processors. The Pascal graphics are understandable – Nvidia didn’t announce mobile-class RTX graphics until CES 2019.

But, Intel launched Coffee Lake H-series mobile processors way back in April 2018 – more than six months before the Surface Studio 2 hit the streets. We’re not saying that the Kaby Lake chips aren’t going to get the job done, they will – as long as you’re not trying to edit video.

But, is it too much to ask for a processor that’s up-to-date upon release? We aren’t sure which ‘Lake’ Intel will be on in late 2020 but, please, Microsoft: include the most modern processor? Because, if you’re forking over thousands for a computer, you should be getting up-to-date hardware.

Up the screen resolution

Not to say that the Surface Studio 2’s display isn’t high-resolution enough, but why stop at 4,500 x 3,000 pixels? We feel like monitors such as the Dell UltraSharp UP3218K are only going to become more common – especially among creatives.

So, we’d like to see the Surface Studio 3 take screen resolution to a whole new level. We’re not saying go straight to 8K, but maybe we could see something in between – outclass that iMac Pro display to make it a better sell to would-be Apple converts.

At the end of the day, no one knows what the Surface Studio 3 is going to look like. But, keep it locked to this page, and if we hear anything, we’ll update this article.