The biggest announcements from Microsoft Build 2015

Yesterday, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Alex Kipman and more (including a cute robot) took the stage to give an overview on how Windows 10 is going to be a big deal. Today, we got an in-depth (read: technical) look that helped to elaborate on many of those talking points.

Build is, indeed, a developer's conference, so the amount of announcements and sizzle reels isn't quite up to CES levels of craziness. Yet, Microsoft has revealed a ton of new information on Windows 10, HoloLens, Project Spartan (now called Microsoft Edge) and everything in between.

It's time to catch up on what you might have missed at Build 2015.