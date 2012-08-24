Samsung won't launch any more Bada or Tizen phones this year

Samsung's Bada operating system may be growing faster than Windows Phone, but the Korean company has shelved it along with the Tizen OS. For now, at least.

Samsung won't launch any phones running Bada or Tizen this year, according to a Samsung fan site. Instead, Samsung will focus on Windows Phone and Android. There's no word on where the info is coming from, but considering Samsung's recent activity, it wouldn't surprise us.

Samsung hasn't launched a Bada handset since IFA 2011, which was a year ago. These were the Wave 3, Wave M and Wave Y. Any Tizen handsets have also been put back until 2013, as Samsung focuses on the here and now of Android and Windows Phone.

Bye bye Bada?

While Tizen handsets are expected (none have launched so far), there's no word on any more Bada phones, so it could be the end of the operating system.

The Bada OS was developed for entry-level phones. Despite a complete lack of marketing push, it actually has as much market share as Microsoft's Windows Phone OS, according to Gartner.

Samsung is yet to launch any devices running the Tizen OS. This is a project run by the Linux Foundation, which Samsung is a member of. So it looks like we'll have a bit of a wait to find out how the OS runs.

Instead, Samsung is going Android-heavy at IFA this year. The conference kicks off next week, and we're expecting to see the Galaxy Note 2, among other devices.

Via SamMobile