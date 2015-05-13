Microsoft reveals names and details for every version of Windows 10

Microsoft has pulled back the curtain on the versions of Windows 10 that will adorn different devices and industries when the OS finally gets its debut this summer.

A blog post outlined Windows 10 Editions, which is the name given to the different versions of the OS that will hit smartphones, PCs, tablets, HoloLens and enterprise devices later this year.

Xbox One games and Windows 10 Mobile

Windows 10 Home is the main consumer desktop version of the OS that is designed for PCs, tablets and 2-in-1s. Microsoft also confirmed that Xbox One owners will be able to play full games on any Windows 10 PC upon its release. Windows 10 Pro, meanwhile, offers a higher level of control over PCs, tablets and 2-in-1s and is geared toward small businesses.

Alongside these two sits Windows 10 Mobile for smartphones and smaller screen devices that will function in much the same way as its desktop sibling thanks to the universal Windows apps used across Windows 10 Home and mobile editions.

You may recall Microsoft was referring to the phone version of the new OS as Windows 10 for phones and Windows Phone 10 before that, but it seems to have settled on Windows 10 Mobile as a more succinct and encompassing term.

Enterprise isn't left out

Enterprise customers will be pleased to see a dedicated Windows 10 version that builds on Windows 10 Pro with an even more advanced set of controls. Windows 10 Enterprise includes various features, such as the ability to use Windows Update for Business to manage the speed at which the new technology is adopted.

This is complemented by Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise, which brings a greater level of security and mobile device management than Windows 10 Mobile and is flexible when it comes to updating employee mobile devices.

Lastly, Windows 10 Education is similar to Windows 10 Enterprise except it is geared toward schools and promises paths for schools and students using Windows 10 Home or Pro devices to upgrade to this version.

Coming to an ATM near you

Microsoft also confirmed there will be special versions of Windows 10 Enterprise and Mobile Enterprise for retail devices like ATMs, point-of-sale, handheld terminals, and industrial robotics. Windows 10 IoT Core will also be released at the same time.

Windows 10 is well on its way to being ready for its release later on this summer when it will be delivered as a free upgrade for all Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows Phone 8.1 users .